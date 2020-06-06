Floyd Howell III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Floyd Duane Howell III, of Daytona Beach, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, with family at his side, due to complications of heart disease.
Floyd was born on April 8, 1951 in Clearfield, Pa. He graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 1969. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master degree in finance from Penn State University. Floyd was a practicing CPA in Florida and Pennsylvania at the time of his death. He was owner of Howell & Co. Accounting & Auditing firm. He enjoyed all Penn State sports and traveling.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Flegal Howell of Santa Fe, N.M.; children, Floyd (Jana) Howell of Mechanicsville, Va., Hayley (Wesley) Pedersen of Newport Beach, Calif., Alexandra (Emmanuel) Howell-Abolo of Brussels, Belgium, and Whitney Howell of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Quinn and Parker Pedersen, Aidan, Brennan, Nolan and Lochlan Howell; siblings, Patti (Tim) Miller of Crestline, Ohio, William (Mercy) Howell of Truth or Consequences, N.M., Penni (Charles) Chambers of Santa Fe, N.M.; his former spouse, Marianne Uberti of State College, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Duane Howell II.
Arrangements are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved