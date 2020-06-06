LONGWOOD, Fla. - Floyd Duane Howell III, of Daytona Beach, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, with family at his side, due to complications of heart disease.

Floyd was born on April 8, 1951 in Clearfield, Pa. He graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 1969. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master degree in finance from Penn State University. Floyd was a practicing CPA in Florida and Pennsylvania at the time of his death. He was owner of Howell & Co. Accounting & Auditing firm. He enjoyed all Penn State sports and traveling.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Flegal Howell of Santa Fe, N.M.; children, Floyd (Jana) Howell of Mechanicsville, Va., Hayley (Wesley) Pedersen of Newport Beach, Calif., Alexandra (Emmanuel) Howell-Abolo of Brussels, Belgium, and Whitney Howell of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Quinn and Parker Pedersen, Aidan, Brennan, Nolan and Lochlan Howell; siblings, Patti (Tim) Miller of Crestline, Ohio, William (Mercy) Howell of Truth or Consequences, N.M., Penni (Charles) Chambers of Santa Fe, N.M.; his former spouse, Marianne Uberti of State College, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Duane Howell II.

Arrangements are private.



