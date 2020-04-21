|
Floyd E. Skaggs Sr., 83 of 13 Downing Drive, Bradford, formerly of East Main Street, passed away Sunday (April 19, 2020) at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Born Feb. 23, 1937, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Thomas and Hilda Bedell Skaggs. He was a 1955 graduate of Bradford High School.
Floyd was enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 1, 1955. He was stationed around the world, including bases in Greenland, Fort Worth, Texas, Loring, Maine, and Biloxi, Miss. He was honorably discharged on April 23, 1963. He loved to tell stories about where he served.
On Dec. 8, 1956, in St. Francis Church, he married Brenda P. Haag Skaggs who preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2014.
Floyd had been employed at Control Chief, Pennsilco and later owned and operated Pure Sil Inc.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Veterans of Foreign War, and the American Legion.
Surviving are six children, Dennis (Carita) Skaggs of Bradford, Larry Skaggs of Pittsburgh, Steven (Kimberly) Skaggs of Bradford, Janet (Jeffrey) Morris of Bradford, David (Stacy) Skaggs of Bradford, and Susan Coder of Philadelphia; two brothers, Thomas and Ralph Skaggs, both of Bradford; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Floyd E. Skaggs Jr., who died Dec. 28, 2002; and two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Skaggs and Harold Skaggs.
Floyd's family invites their family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Floyd to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor of St. Bernard Church, officiating, followed by Military Honors and committal services in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO BOX 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
