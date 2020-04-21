Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Skaggs Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Skaggs Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Skaggs Sr. Obituary
Floyd E. Skaggs Sr., 83 of 13 Downing Drive, Bradford, formerly of East Main Street, passed away Sunday (April 19, 2020) at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Born Feb. 23, 1937, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Thomas and Hilda Bedell Skaggs. He was a 1955 graduate of Bradford High School.
Floyd was enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 1, 1955. He was stationed around the world, including bases in Greenland, Fort Worth, Texas, Loring, Maine, and Biloxi, Miss. He was honorably discharged on April 23, 1963. He loved to tell stories about where he served.
On Dec. 8, 1956, in St. Francis Church, he married Brenda P. Haag Skaggs who preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2014.
Floyd had been employed at Control Chief, Pennsilco and later owned and operated Pure Sil Inc.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Veterans of Foreign War, and the American Legion.
Surviving are six children, Dennis (Carita) Skaggs of Bradford, Larry Skaggs of Pittsburgh, Steven (Kimberly) Skaggs of Bradford, Janet (Jeffrey) Morris of Bradford, David (Stacy) Skaggs of Bradford, and Susan Coder of Philadelphia; two brothers, Thomas and Ralph Skaggs, both of Bradford; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Floyd E. Skaggs Jr., who died Dec. 28, 2002; and two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Skaggs and Harold Skaggs.
Floyd's family invites their family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Floyd to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor of St. Bernard Church, officiating, followed by Military Honors and committal services in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO BOX 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -