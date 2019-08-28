|
|
Frances A. Johnson, 95, of 36 Miller St., Bradford, passed away Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 5, 1923 in Deep Valley, she was a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Laura DeBolt Null.
She graduated from Bradford High School in 1941.
On Feb. 7, 1946, in Chester, she married Eugene W. Johnson Sr., who died July 2, 1999.
Fran had been employed at Zippo Manufacturing Co. for over 25 years.
She enjoyed bowling in a league many years ago with her late husband Eugene, loved spending time with her family, sitting on the porch and looking at many flowers around the house.
Surviving is one daughter, Sandra Schwindler of Bradford; one son, Eugene (Valerie) Johnson Jr. of Bradford; one sister, Florence Ewart of Newark, Del.; sister-in-law Dorothy Null; five grandchildren, Larry Schwindler, Tim (April) Johnson, Phil (Jamie) Johnson, Dianna (David) Cox, and Jacquie (John Grover) Schwindler; eight great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joshua) Reedy, Laura (James) Schwindler, Jordan Johnson, Peyton Johnson, Caitlin (Patrick) Cox, Erin Cox, Aiden Cox, Julianna Grover; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters Helen Hamilton, Hazel Cowder, and Grace Flick; and three brothers, Joseph E. Null, Sr., LaVerne Null, and DeWayne Null.
Family will receive friends on Thursday August 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, with the Rev. Ernest Perry, pastor of the Sawyer Evangelical Church, officiating. Burial will be in Mount Nebo Cemetery, Mount Jewett.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 28, 2019