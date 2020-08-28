COUDERSPORT - Frances E. Swanger, 85, of Coudersport, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Frances was born on April 6, 1935, in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Albert C. and Grace L. (Davey) Morey. She was the wife of the late Philip P. Swanger, the late Carl Langan and the late Curtis Ramsey.
Frances graduated from Coudersport High School and retired from Adelphia Cable in 1997. Prior to Adelphia, she worked from home running her own Day Care Center and worked for Pure Carbon, Penn State Co-Op and the Sweden Valley Manor.
Frances attended the Oswayo United Methodist Church and was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, Port Allegany, the American Legion Potter Post 192 Auxiliary, Coudersport, the Red Hat Society, Port Allegany, and a former member of the Women of the Moose, Port Allegany. She was a very active volunteer with all groups and volunteered as a 4-H leader. She was an avid bowler and was part of a Pennsylvania Women's Association Team Championship, an avid craft maker and she won many awards and recognition for her crafts and her Day Care Center. She loved music, dancing, playing cards, and she loved her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved large family gatherings and cooking for family feasts. She also completed a Dale Carnegie course for human relations and public speaking.
Frances is survived by sons, Wesley (Elizabeth Dropp) Ramsey of Youngsville, Walter (Colleen) Ramsey of Coudersport, and William Ramsey of Coudersport; daughters, Patricia Ramsey of Eloy, Ariz., Sandra (Thomas) Hicks of Coudersport; Cora (Leo) Bennett of Erie; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Morey of Coudersport, Ronald (Joanne) Morey of Coudersport, Donald Morey of Smethport, and William "Bill" Morey of Galeton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Frances was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Peanut" Ramsey; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Glenn Gordon; brothers, Owen and Charles Morey; and a sister, Donna Potocek.
Due to Pennsylvania attendance restrictions, a private visitation and service will be held at the funeral home.
The family suggest memorial contributions in Frances's name be made to the American Legion, Potter Post 192, 2 Buffalo Rd., Coudersport, PA 16915; or UPMC Cole Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Frances or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com