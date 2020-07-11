Frances Szelangowski

Frances R. Szelangowski, 70, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on May 5, 1950, in Philadelphia, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Groman Michael. She attended schools in the Philadelphia area.
Frances married Henry S. Szelangowski Jr., who preceded her in death on May 27, 1998.
In her free time, she enjoyed visiting casinos, watching American Movie Classics, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her three daughters, Kim Szelangowski of Bradford, Nicole (Dan) Lewis of Coopersburg, and Amanda Pond of Bradford; son Jason Szelangowski of Bradford; and seven grandchildren Sean Szelangowski, Emily Szelangowski, Olivia Lewis, Jessica Bennett, Allison Lewis, Brian Bennett III, and Sarah Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry, and sister Patricia Lynch.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on July 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc., South Avenue, with a service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Waterman of Grace Lutheran Church officiating.
Online condolences, if desired, can be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.