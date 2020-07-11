1/1
Frances Szelangowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances R. Szelangowski, 70, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on May 5, 1950, in Philadelphia, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Groman Michael. She attended schools in the Philadelphia area.
Frances married Henry S. Szelangowski Jr., who preceded her in death on May 27, 1998.
In her free time, she enjoyed visiting casinos, watching American Movie Classics, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her three daughters, Kim Szelangowski of Bradford, Nicole (Dan) Lewis of Coopersburg, and Amanda Pond of Bradford; son Jason Szelangowski of Bradford; and seven grandchildren Sean Szelangowski, Emily Szelangowski, Olivia Lewis, Jessica Bennett, Allison Lewis, Brian Bennett III, and Sarah Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry, and sister Patricia Lynch.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on July 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc., South Avenue, with a service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Waterman of Grace Lutheran Church officiating.
Online condolences, if desired, can be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 11 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved