Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Salvation Army building
Bradford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francine Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine Skinner


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francine Skinner Obituary
GRANITE FALL, N.C. - Francine Leontine Brooks Skinner, age 55, of Valdese, passed away peacefully on Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) at her residence.
She was born in Cattaraugus, N.Y., on April 7, 1964, daughter of the late William Brooks and Odette Liard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Moore, and a sister, Vivian Pyrkos.
Mrs. Skinner was a devoted housewife.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, William "Bill" Skinner of the home; sons, Gerald (Angela) Frederick of Hickory, Kory Frederick of Bradford, Pa., William Skinner Jr. of Bradford, David Skinner in Ohio, Ronnie Skinner in Ohio, and a daughter, Dorinda Skinner in Ohio; sisters, Bonnie Liskow, Sherry Bishop and Willie Brooks. Also, a brother, Daniel Brooks, survives along with six grandchildren.
Receiving and service to be announced at a later date at Temple Baptist Church in Hickory officiated by Rev. Lloyd King with burial to be in Willowdale Cemetery in Bradford.
Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.