GRANITE FALL, N.C. - Francine Leontine Brooks Skinner, age 55, of Valdese, passed away peacefully on Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) at her residence.
She was born in Cattaraugus, N.Y., on April 7, 1964, daughter of the late William Brooks and Odette Liard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Moore, and a sister, Vivian Pyrkos.
Mrs. Skinner was a devoted housewife.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, William "Bill" Skinner of the home; sons, Gerald (Angela) Frederick of Hickory, Kory Frederick of Bradford, Pa., William Skinner Jr. of Bradford, David Skinner in Ohio, Ronnie Skinner in Ohio, and a daughter, Dorinda Skinner in Ohio; sisters, Bonnie Liskow, Sherry Bishop and Willie Brooks. Also, a brother, Daniel Brooks, survives along with six grandchildren.
Receiving and service to be announced at a later date at Temple Baptist Church in Hickory officiated by Rev. Lloyd King with burial to be in Willowdale Cemetery in Bradford.
Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019