JOHNSONBURG - Francis T. "Francie" Pupo, 88, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys, and formerly of 645 E. Center St., Johnsonburg, died early Sunday morning (May 3, 2020) at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
He was born on March 7, 1932, in Johnsonburg, the son of the late Vincent and Rose Vallone Pupo.
He resided in Johnsonburg most of his life and was a 1951 graduate of Johnsonburg High School. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church and the Holy Name Society. He was a devout Catholic and strived to never miss Mass or pray the Rosary. He was also a member of the Johnsonburg Senior Center.
Francis is survived by two sisters-in-law, Sue Anne Pupo of Bradford and Paula Pupo of Boucherville, Quebec, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Joseph "Joe," Salvatore "Sam," Michael "Mike" and Louis Pupo; and nephews, Michael and Vincent Pupo.
A private funeral service for Francis T. Pupo will be conducted at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Holy Rosary Church, 606 Penn St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 4 to May 11, 2020.