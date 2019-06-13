Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 1 Parish Place Moon Township , PA View Map Send Flowers Burial 1:30 PM National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Send Flowers Obituary

CORAOPOLIS - Francis Xavier Stone, 88, of Bridgewater, N.J., passed away on Friday (June 7, 2019) at his home. He was born in New York City on May 29, 1931, to the late Agnes McNamara and Charles Henry Stone.

Frank graduated from Chamanade High School in Mineola, N.Y., and then went on to get his degree in chemical engineering from Villanova University. His entire career was as a chemical engineer until he retired in 1993 from Calgon Carbon. Prior to that he served as head plant engineer at Merck in Puerto Rico, as well as various positions with Merck in the U.S. and Canada.

Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army during the

Frank married the love of his life, Camille Marie Basile, in Bradford on Oct. 1, 1960.

Beloved husband for 58 years to Camille, they had five children. He was the much-adored father of Michelle Stone (Ned) Weaver of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Mark Stone of Arlington, Va., Maureen Stone (Mark) Hoff of Bedminster, N.J., Thomas (Erika) Stone of Bridgeville and Melissa Stone (Colin) Mangham of Los Angeles, Calif. He had eight beloved grandchildren, Garrett, Elliott, Grant, Luke, Sydney, Alexandra, Phoebe and Fox Henry.

He was preceded in death by his older brother Charles.

Frank's most striking quality was his positive and gentle nature and soothing temperament, rarely raising his voice or losing his temper with family, friends or strangers. He was funny, kind, talented and smart and known to be the ultimate gentleman.

He was happiest with his family and on the links. And when he could combine those two things he was thrilled! As an avid golfer he began as jr. club champion at Wheatley Hills in New York then went on to be club champion at Penn Hills in Bradford and spent countless hours with his family at Montour Heights Country Club in Moon.

He was also a master craftsman of beautiful furniture and his children remember fondly the sound of his tools and the smell of sawdust in his workshop in their home.

He then began building model airplanes, mostly of war planes including his favorite Gull Winged Corsair. He was still working on a model, with the help of his daughter, up to the day before he passed. He also loved his model railroads and all of his children knew where to find the local hobby shops in their respective towns!

Sports fan? Baseball! He loved the Brooklyn Dodgers during their time, but his favorite team was the NY Mets whom he followed religiously.

Frank won his battle with illness and left this world with grace and on his own terms and will be so tremendously missed by his entire family. May he rest in peace.

Please meet at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1 Parish Place, Moon Township. The Rev. Frank Kurimsky will serve as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

