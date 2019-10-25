|
|
COUDERSPORT - Francis J. Sylawa, 87, of Austin, passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Francis was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in Conshohocken, the son of the late John and Bertha Prusinowski Sylawa. He married the former Mildred L. Ignatovich, on June 3, 1973 and they had celebrated 39 years of marriage until her passing on Feb. 23, 2013.
Francis was an Army veteran and retired from the Pennsylvania Turnpike where he worked as a toll collector. Prior to the turnpike, he worked in the steel mills.
Francis was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Austin and enjoyed playing pool, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a daughter, Sharon (Leonard) Parsons of Newark, Del.; three stepdaughters, Phylis Delia of Williamstown, N.J., Jane Byers of Philadelphia and Christine DeMarco in Arizona; numerous grandchildren and very good friends, Joe and Kathy Lehman of Austin.
In addition to his wife and parents, Francis was preceded in death by three sisters, Josephine Burat, Isabel Haines and Bernice Sylawa and two brothers, John Sylawa and Watson Sylawa.
A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the , 823 Fillmore Avenue, Erie, PA 16506.
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Francis or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019