Francis "Frank" Van Cise, Jr., 52, passed away on Monday (March 2, 2020) at the Olean General Hospital.
Born June 2, 1967 in Batavia, NY, he was a son of Francis M. and Suzanna Byerly Van Cise Sr.
Mr. Van Cise was a 1985 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy, having served during the First Gulf War aboard the USS San Jacinto and the USS Clifton.
After his military service he was employed as an over the road truck driver for Tennessee Steel Haulers of Nashville. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting, and he had always enjoyed working on cars.
In addition to his father, Francis M. Van Cise Sr. of Bradford, he is survived by five sons, Zacharey (Sonya) Van Cise of Clarion, Pa, Douglas Van Cise of Mays Landing, New Jersey, and Tyler, Caleb and Cody Van Cise, all of Bradford; a daughter, Brittney Van Cise of Port Allegany; as well as several grandchildren; three brothers, Fred Van Cise of Prentisvale, Ralph (Angelica) Van Cise of Eldred, Chris (Sara) Van Cise of Bradford; and a sister, Kimberly (Gerald) Fowler of Rixford.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred, with services following. Rev. Rick Price will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020