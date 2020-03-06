|
ALLEGANY, NY - Frank U. Giardini, formerly of Chipmonk Rd. and later the Four Mile Rd., passed away Monday (March 2, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home in Bradford, Pa.
Born April 15, 1931 in Vandalia, he was the son of Ruggiero and Dominica Quattrone Giardini. On January 15, 1955 in Knapp's Creek he married Rose Marie Gerringer who survives.
Frank entered the US Army and served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.
He was first employed by the former Worthmore Feed Co. in Olean. Later he worked for 37 years as a truck driver for the Olean Wholesale Co. in Olean, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Allegany American Legion, the Olean Eagles Club Aerie #616, and the former St. John the Baptist Church in Vandalia.
Frank enjoyed vegetable gardening, woodworking and hunting. He also enjoyed being with his family, including being surrounded by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He took pride in the appearance of his home, especially the yard and landscaping. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and also was a fan of most cowboy movies, particularly John Wayne.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter Pamela (David) Redden of Allegany; four sons Richard (Melodie) Giardini of Allegany, Daniel (Lynda) Giardini of Powhatan, VA, John (Claudia) Giardini of Olean and Timothy Giardini of Corry, PA; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessie) Giardini, Amber (Adam) Giardini, Michelle (Matt) Amore, Eric (Charlotte) Giardini, Brian (Sarah) Giardini, Joshua Redden, Caitlyn Redden, Maggie Redden, Matt Beckham, Dustin Beckham and Tyler Giardini; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son Charles "Chip" Giardini; one brother, John Giardini and three sisters, Marfisa Giardini, Alvera Schemerhorn and Anastasia McCaffery.
Visitation and funeral services will be private at the Casey, Halwig and Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, with full military honors to be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Allegany Rescue and EMS, PO Box 217, Allegany, NY 14706, Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St. Olean, NY 14760, or Olean VFW, 1238 NY-16, Olean, NY 14760. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020