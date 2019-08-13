|
Frank Ralph "Smiley" Colosimo Jr., 77, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at his son's residence in Gifford, after an extended illness.
Born June 24, 1942, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Frank Ralph and Victoria Reitz Colosimo Sr. He was a graduate of Bradford High School Class of 1960.
On Oct. 6, 1960, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He attained the rank of corporal and was honorably discharged on Oct. 5, 1964.
Smiley was employed at Bell Telephone and Verizon for over 39 years, retiring in 2005 as a splicing technician.
Frank is a former member of the Wanderers Motorcycle Club. He loved shooting sports and riding his motorcycle.
Surviving are two sons, Richard (Stacey) Colosimo of Gifford, and Jake (Mandy) Colosimo of Bradford; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyle, Ashly, Alex, Emily, and Frank; one brother-in-law, Don Cobb of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews including Julie Hilliard, Don Cobb Jr., Mike Cobb, Larry Davidson and Terry Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Sala Davidson, and one sister, Jean Cobb.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Smiley's life on Saturday at Rich's residence, 1235 Droney Road, Gifford, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. At 1 p.m. members of the United States Marine Corps and members of the American Legion Post 108, Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the residence.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Ave, RM1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019