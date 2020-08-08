1/
Franklin Toothman
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin E. Toothman, 93, of Barse Track Road, Knapp Creek, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born on Sept. 9, 1926, in Manington, W.Va., he was a son of the late Okey Guy and Daisey Sergent Toothman.
Franklin was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany during World War II.
On Jan. 26, 1946, while on leave from the Army, he married Evelyn M. Hughes Toothman, who preceded him in death on May 16, 2013.
He was a member of the Coops Troops Square Dancing Group in Duke Center, and loved to fish, camp, boat and travel.
He enjoyed spending many summers with his wife and family at Chautauqua Lake and Big Gill Lake in Canada.
Frank had been employed at Quaker State Refining for many years.
Surviving is one son,Terry (Joseph Villone) Toothman of Mechanicsburg; two granddaughters, Amy Severtson and Kristie Toothman, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sons, Okey Lynn Toothman Sr., Dan A. Toothman and an infant David Toothman; four sisters, Christine Ebert, Maxine Black, Nadine Cross, Bernice Hixenbaugh.
Private services will be held for family at a later date. Burial was in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the American Cancer Society or the ALS Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved