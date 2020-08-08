Franklin E. Toothman, 93, of Barse Track Road, Knapp Creek, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Born on Sept. 9, 1926, in Manington, W.Va., he was a son of the late Okey Guy and Daisey Sergent Toothman.
Franklin was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany during World War II.
On Jan. 26, 1946, while on leave from the Army, he married Evelyn M. Hughes Toothman, who preceded him in death on May 16, 2013.
He was a member of the Coops Troops Square Dancing Group in Duke Center, and loved to fish, camp, boat and travel.
He enjoyed spending many summers with his wife and family at Chautauqua Lake and Big Gill Lake in Canada.
Frank had been employed at Quaker State Refining for many years.
Surviving is one son,Terry (Joseph Villone) Toothman of Mechanicsburg; two granddaughters, Amy Severtson and Kristie Toothman, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sons, Okey Lynn Toothman Sr., Dan A. Toothman and an infant David Toothman; four sisters, Christine Ebert, Maxine Black, Nadine Cross, Bernice Hixenbaugh.
Private services will be held for family at a later date. Burial was in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the ALS Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com