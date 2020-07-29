Fred Kleiderlein

Fred D. Kleiderlein, 92, of Fairway Drive, Bradford, passed away on Sunday (July 26, 2020) at his residence.

Born on May 17, 1928, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Fred and Myrtle Tibbitts Kleiderlein. Fred was a 1946 graduate of Bradford High School.

On June 26, 2011, in the Lafayette Evangelical Church, he married Beverly A. Abbey Kleiderlein, who survives.

Fred was drafted into the Army serving for two years and receiving an honorable discharge. He worked for various circuses, traveling around the country as a carnival concessions operator. In 1963 he began selling Insurance while living in Modesto, Calif., selling health and disability insurance until he retired on Dec. 31, 1988.

He was a member of the Bradford Club, Pine Acres Country Club, Republican Party, and a volunteer driver for McKean County Shrine Club transporting children to Erie.

Fred is survived by his wife Beverly, one stepdaughter, Danielle (Jim) Gietler; two stepsons, Mark (Rhonda) Duell, and Sean Duell; three nieces, Martha (Jerry) Craver, Ginny (Fran) Gleason Jr., and Holly Kleiderlein; two nephews, Mark (Bridget Brady) Kleiderlein, and Robert (Erin) Kleiderlein; one sister-in-law June Kleiderlein; 14 grandnieces and -nephews; 12 great-grandnieces and -nephews; seven stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Robert A. Kleiderlein and Jack Kleiderlein; one niece Jane Condi; one grandnephew, Lee Craver; two great-grandnieces, Ava Marlo Kleiderlein, and Cindy Lou Austin.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church with the Rev. Robert Baldwin, pastor, officiating. Burial will be held in the Willow Dale Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church, P.O. Box 261, Lewis Run, PA 16738.

Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill. com

