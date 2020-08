Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred D. Kleiderlein, 92, of Fairway Drive, Bradford, passed away July 26, 2020.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church with the Rev. Robert Baldwin, pastor, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill. com



