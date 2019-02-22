Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Lorenzo III. View Sign



KANE - Fred John Lorenzo III, 71, of 628 N. Fraley St., passed away Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) in UPMC Hamot after a lengthy illness.

Known to people as "Hunk," he was born in Kane on Oct. 24, 1947, the son of the late Fred John Lorenzo Jr. and Shirley Eshelman Lorenzo, who survives. Hunk was always known by friends and family for his charming disposition and reserved personality.

He attended Kane Schools and in 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country in Vietnam from 1966-1968 as a 81mm mortarman, then in the Marine Corps Reserve until 1972. He was honorably discharged with the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Hunk was a very avid fisherman and hunter. He fished and taught others to fish. He and has wife Delores "Dee" owned and operated Allegheny Outdoors and Taxidermy for many years. He also worked for Wampum Hardware in explosives.

In addition to his mother he is survived by four sons, Fred (Linda) Lorenzo of Kane, Michael (Jennifer) Lorenzo of Felton, Jason (Lisa) Lorenzo of Kane and Joe Lorenzo of Snow Shoe; 12 grandchildren, Johnny and Nicholas Lorenzo, Shayne Lorenzo, Quinn (Silas) Angelino, Brooke "Brookes" and Daniel Lorenzo, Morgan and Aubree Lorenzo, Marty, Jack, Rian and Paige Nicklas; and one great-granddaughter Brielle Angelino; four brothers, Kenny "Monk," Joe and Scott Lorenzo of Kane and Todd (Kristel) Lorenzo of Sanford, N.C.; one sister, Vicky (Ernie) Anderson of Kane; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Cummings Funeral Home. A private service will held later.

Memorial donations may be made to the Warren Cancer Care Center, 105 Lee St. Warren, PA 16365; or the Kane Fish and Game Club, 321 Dwights Rd. Kane, PA 16735; or Donald J. Trump President, Inc, C/O Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Online condolences can be expressed at

