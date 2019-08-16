Home

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gathering Space of St. Callistus Catholic Church
Fred Siggins


1941 - 2019
Fred Siggins Obituary
KANE - Fred T. Siggins, 77, of 302 Glenwood St., Kane, died Wednesday evening (Aug. 14, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Nov. 14, 1941, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Fred and Vanetta Titchner Siggins. On Oct. 12, 1968, at St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane, he married the former Donna M. Hayes, who survives.
Fred was a sewage treatment operator for the Borough of Kane for over 40 years. He had been active in the Kane Volunteer Fire Department for many years, and was an avid member of the McKean County Amateur Radio Club Inc.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are several cousins in the Ridgway and St. Marys areas.
Friends may call in the Gathering Space of St. Callistus Catholic Church on Monday from 10 until 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 66, Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019
