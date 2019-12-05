|
Frederick N. Coppersmith, 69, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at Buffalo General Medical Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1950, in Coudersport, the son of the late Neil and Mildred Mantz Coppersmith.
He was a 1967 graduate of the Cameron County High School, Emporium. In 1968 he graduated from the former Erie Barber School, Erie.
On Aug. 14, 1971, in St. Mark's Catholic Church, Emporium, he married Bonnie J. Nester, who survives.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
He owned and operated the Fred Coppersmith Barber Shop in Bradford for over 40 years until he retired due to health issues. Fred truly loved his job and considered all of his customers to be family.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, Bonnie Coppersmith of Bradford, he is also survived by one son, Joseph (Tricia) Coppersmith of Bradford; one sister, Cathy Ault of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Leah Coppersmith and Logan Coppersmith, both of Bradford; one niece, Nicole Cowden and one nephew, Alan Murdoch.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Murdoch.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Private burial will be in Newton Cemetery, Emporium.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Empire Animal Rescue Society, P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779 or a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
