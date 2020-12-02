Fredric A. Lunden, 99, of Birch Street, Bradford, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at his residence, in the company of his son and daughter-in-law.
Born in Port Allegany, on Aug. 20,1921, he was a son of the late Arthur W. and Mona Meeker Lunden. He graduated from Mount Jewett High School in 1939, and attended Westbrooke Commercial Academy of Olean, N.Y., where he received certification from the International Accountants Society.
On March 25, 1950 in Mount Jewett, he married I. Ilene Himes Lunden, who preceded him in death on March 27, 1992.
On July 23, 1942, he was drafted into the United States Army and served with the Army Air Corps. While in the service he attended University of Arkansas and studied engineering. He served in Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. He fought at the Battle of the Bulge with the 99th Infantry, Company E 393rd regiment. He was awarded the American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, with 3 Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 11, 1946.
After the service he was employed at Bovaird & Seyfang in Bradford and then Dresser Manufacturing. He then began employment in the accounting department at Dresser Clark in Olean, and retired in 1986 after 36 years of service.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion and 99th Infantry Association. In retirement Fred joined the Cattaraugus County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, where he enjoyed dancing and performing at local area nursing homes. He also square danced at the Crook Farm in Bradford, the Olean Moose and local senior centers.
Fred loved to travel to DeLeon Springs, Fla., for the winters. He was an avid reader and enjoyed trips to the library. He was a collector of glassware and paperweights which he picked up at garage sales or flea markets. He could build or fix about anything and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Surviving, are one daughter, Judith Lynn (George) Price of Elizabeth City, N.C.; and one son, David (Deborah) F. Lunden of Bradford; three grandchildren, Alison Lunden, Chris (Arleen) Price of Virginia Beach, Va., and Lisa Price of Bradford; and his companion of the last 23 years, Mary DeLong from Olean, N.Y.
Family will gather for a private visitation. Burial will be in Mount Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Bradford Public Library, or the SPCA.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
