Fredrick Gronemeier
1941 - 2020
Fredrick M. Gronemeier, 79, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) at the Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba, N.Y.
He was born on June 26, 1941, in Spokane, Wash., a son of the late Clinton and Ruby Lea Nichols Gronemeier.
He was a 1959 graduate of the North Central High School, Spokane, Wash. On Aug. 15, 1964, in Saranac Lake, N.Y., he married Gayle Carman, who preceded him in death on July 1, 2016.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served stateside during the Vietnam War from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1967.
He was a former member of the Olean Rod & Gun Club. While living in Cortland, N.Y., he was a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church. He loved being outdoors and being on the water kayaking and fishing; he also enjoyed listening to music. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
While living in Cortland, Mr. Gronemeier was employed by Smith Corona and later for Cortland County. In 1986, he and his wife Gayle moved to Bradford and he worked for the Zippo Manufacturing Co., until his retirement in 2004.
He is survived by one son, Darrell (Ronni) Gronemeier of Olean, N.Y.; one daughter, Dawn (Jay Parisella) Vail of Cortland, N.Y.; two brothers, Joe Graham of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and David (Laurey) Gronemeier of Fairbanks, Alaska; one sister, Gretchen Graham of Seattle, Wash.; four grandchildren, Brooke Gronemeier and Mikailyn Gronemeier of Olean, N.Y., and Hannah Vail and Ethan (Kaiya) Vail of Cortland, N.Y.; one great-grandson, Jeremiah Vail of Cortland, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held in the Willow Dale Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Klouw of the First Presbyterian Church officiating. Military honors will follow the funeral service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
