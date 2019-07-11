RUSKIN, Fla. - G. Peter Brown, 66, of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Eldred, Pa., passed away on Sunday (June 30, 2019) in his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born June 29, 1953, in Kane, Pa., he was a son of George E. & Kathleen Bloomster Brown. On June 19, 1976, he married, Kathleen A. Clark, who survives.

He was employed at International Waxes, Farmers Valley, Pa., for over 30 years, retiring in 2016. He was a past officer of USW Local 10-0607, and was instrumental in starting the annual Food Drive supporting local food pantries in the area for over 20 years. He continued that work until his death, volunteering at a food pantry in Florida.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kelly (Ramy) Boghdadi of Chester Springs, Pa., and Erin (Gregory) Melton of Richmond, Va.; two granddaughters, Layla and Kenzie Boghdadi, and a step-granddaughter Madison Melton; a sister, Patricia B. Allen of Nashville, Tenn.; and several nieces and one nephew.

A Christian Mass will be held at 1 p.m. July 20 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, Fla. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Chico's Cafe, Smethport, Pa. Internment will be in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Smethport.

Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 92066; Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry, 16650 U. S. Hwy 301, Wimauma, FL 33598; or IWI/USW Food Drive, 393 June Hollow Rd., Turtlepoint, PA 16750.

Arrangements are by Zipperer's Funeral Home.

