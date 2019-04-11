Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Galen Kennel. View Sign

PORT ALLEGANY - Galen Ralph Kennel, 77, of Port Allegany, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Lakeview Healthcare Center in Smethport.

Born on April 10, 1941 in Gap, he was the son of Rev. Calvin S. and Elsie Beiler Kennel. On Feb. 4, 1979, he married Judith M. Dow, who passed away on March 17, 2008.

Galen was a resident of the Port Allegany area since 1955 and graduated from Port Allegany High School in 1959.

He completed a formal apprenticeship at G.T.E. Sylvania in Emporium and was employed there for 11 years. Before retiring in 2005, he was employed at Pittsburgh Corning in Port Allegany for 29 years. He was a financial secretary of American Flint Glass Workers Union Local 1019 for over 25 years and also chairman of the PC Federal Credit Union for over 20 years.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Port Allegany and served as an elder. He gave of his time willingly to help others in both church and community projects. He was an avid outdoorsman who accomplished miles of hiking and biking. Over the past 20 years, he conquered a large portion of the Appalachian Trail. He was an artisan very skilled in carving, woodworking, and wine making. His gardens were plentiful and flowers abundant. He loved to travel with friends and family, but he made the most impact in his community where he was widely respected.

He is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Kimberly (Brett) Butterfield of Katy, Texas, and Kristi (Michael) Freeman of Port Allegany; one stepson, Scott (Jennifer) Dow of Corry; two stepdaughters, Lisa (Brett) Trott of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Leslie (Douglas) Stewart of Erie; eight grandsons, Calvin (Jessica) Freeman, Gerad (Sara) Freeman, Dane Butterfield, Zachary Dow, Graham and Griffen Stewart, Nathan and Brenden Trott; four granddaughters Tara (Matt) Nagel, Anna and Maggie Dow, and Natalie Trott; three great-grandchildren, Luke and Tyler Nagel, and Zoe Butterfield; one brother, Calvin "Jim" (Kathy) Kennel of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Vera Houben of SunCity, Ariz., and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Judy; three brothers, Leonard, Vernon and Gordon; and two sisters, Lynda King and Glenda Kennel.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home in Port Allegany. A graveside service will be held at the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery, Amish Road, Gap, on Saturday at 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany at 11 a.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Port Allegany or to a .

Online condolence may be made at

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

105 North Main Street

Port Allegany , PA 16743

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2019

