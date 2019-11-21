|
PORT ALLEGANY - Garin L. "Gary" Rose, 78, of Port Allegany, passed away on Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at home in Port Allegany, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 15, 1941, in Kane, a son of Theodore and Erla Cunningham Rose. On April 19, 1991, in Coudersport, he married Carol L. Chastain.
Mr. Rose attended Kane schools and was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Mr. Rose owned and operated his own trucking company for more than 50 years
Mr. Rose was a member of the Port Allegany VFW, the Sons of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge #460 of Port Allegany. He also belonged to the Eagles Club in Florida.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son Garin L. (Deb) Rose of Bradford; two daughters; Tina (Anthony) Gentile of Kane and Julia (Ted) Williams of Melbourne, Fla.; one stepson, Ronald E. (Elaine) Chapell of Ridgway; three stepdaughters, Cassie Chapell of Pittsburgh, Tara (Dean) Morey of Smethport and Heather (Tim) Dynda of Port Allegany; four grandchildren, Kevin and Doug Rose and Lauren and Dessa Gentile; seven stepgrandchildren, Allison and Logan Tilly, Neikisha (Nathan) Anthony, Derek Morey, Ian Dynda, and Elise and Eliana Chapell; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bruce Rose of Kane.
He was preceded in death by his parents
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Gary's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Port Allegany Memorial Home, Port Allegany with the Rev. Joann Piatko, Vicar of the Gathsemane Lutheran Church, Port Allegany, officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 105 N Main St., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019