Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Garland R. Ward, 90, of 20 West Hall Road, Derrick City, passed away Sunday (April 21, 2019) at his residence.
Born Nov. 12, 1928, in Jeannette, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Dorothy Mae Barnett Ward.
He attended Bradford High School.
In November of 1950, he enlisted in the United States Marines. He served in Korea as an Amphibian Tractor Crewman and was honorably discharged on Sept.17, 1953.
On Dec. 20, 1952 in Warren, he married Jean P. Petersen Ward, who died Feb. 5, 2002.
Garland had been employed for 32 years at Penelec and retired as foreman in 1988.
He was a member of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scratching lottery tickets, and snowplowing for neighbors and friends.
Surviving are four daughters, Deborah Ward of Bradford, Sandra (Steven) Sprouse of Oakland Park, Fla., Jacqueline Ward Hill of Erie, and Terri (Dominic) Piganelli of Bradford; one sister, Winona Ward of Canal Fulton, Ohio; two brothers, Glenn A. Ward of Sacramento, Calif., and Gary L. (Kathy) Ward of Eldred; six grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Sprouse, Matthew (Lauren) Sprouse, Andrew Piganelli, Kara Piganelli, Krista Piganelli, and Natalie Piganelli; three great-grandchildren, Conrad, Heidi, and Axel Sprouse; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son-in-law Brian Hill, one infant sister Wanda, and one brother Robert Ward.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019
