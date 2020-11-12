Gary L. Ackley, 71, of 16 Roberts St., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at his residence.
Born July 9, 1949, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Roland L. and Katheryn Scull Ackley Sr. He was a 1967 graduate of Bradford High School.
On March 20, 1987, in Bradford, he married Kelly Deitz Ackley, who survives.
Gary was drafted into the United States Army in 1970. He served the country for 14 years as a military policeman and was honorably discharged in October of 1984.
He enjoyed watching movies and was an avid film buff. He loved his two dogs, Cuddles and Willow.
Surviving in addition to his wife Kelly of 33 years, are two sons, Robert and Steven Ackley; one stepson, Lloyd (Kara) Ayers of Bradford; one granddaughter Majestic King; one sister, Janet (Steven) Congdon of Cuba, N.Y.; three brothers, Richard (Debra) Ackley of Tampa, Fla., James Ackley in Idaho, and Roland (Kathy) Ackley Jr. of Bradford; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
At Gary's request there will be no public services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com