1/
Gary Ackley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary L. Ackley, 71, of 16 Roberts St., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at his residence.
Born July 9, 1949, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Roland L. and Katheryn Scull Ackley Sr. He was a 1967 graduate of Bradford High School.
On March 20, 1987, in Bradford, he married Kelly Deitz Ackley, who survives.
Gary was drafted into the United States Army in 1970. He served the country for 14 years as a military policeman and was honorably discharged in October of 1984.
He enjoyed watching movies and was an avid film buff. He loved his two dogs, Cuddles and Willow.
Surviving in addition to his wife Kelly of 33 years, are two sons, Robert and Steven Ackley; one stepson, Lloyd (Kara) Ayers of Bradford; one granddaughter Majestic King; one sister, Janet (Steven) Congdon of Cuba, N.Y.; three brothers, Richard (Debra) Ackley of Tampa, Fla., James Ackley in Idaho, and Roland (Kathy) Ackley Jr. of Bradford; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
At Gary's request there will be no public services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved