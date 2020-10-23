1/
Gary Estep
Gary Lee Estep, 80, of 32 Dustin Blvd., passed away Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at his residence.
Born on April 6, 1940, in Beaver, Ohio, he was a son of the late Cecil and Ruby Brigner Estep. He was a 1958 graduate of Stockdale High School.
In March of 1958, Gary married Mary L. Hawk in Pike County, Ohio; she survives.
Gary worked for many years as a plant manager at Container Corporation of America in New Jersey, then in 1985 he and his family needed a change which caused them to move to Bradford, where he became owner and manager of the Kinzua East KOA Campground.
He enjoyed camping and being outdoors, spending time with family and friends beside the campfire.
Gary is survived by his wife Mary of 62 years; one daughter, Jackie (Sam) Aleksanis of Burlington, N.J.; two sons, Gary Estep and Bob (Ann) Estep, both of Bradford; one grandson, Jeffrey Estep; four sisters, Karen Pianka, Dian Biggs, Kimberly (Dana) Harsh, Regina Hubbard, and one brother Rodney (Donna) Estep.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At the request of the family, there will be no public service at this time.
Donations, if desired, can be made to Kinzua East KOA, 32 Klondike Road, Bradford, PA, 16701.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
