ROULETTE - Gary Robert Fessenden, 79, a prominent businessman and lifelong resident of Roulette, passed away on Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Born on Wednesday, July 30, 1941, in Roulette, he was a son of Robert Arnel and Charlotte Maxine Tauscher Fessenden.
Gary attended school in Roulette and was a graduate of Port Allegany High School. He attended Mansfield University.
Always a hard worker, Gary, at the age of 13, started working for his father at B & F Ditching in Roulette. He later worked for North Penn Gas in Roulette for approximately 15 years. Gary then started his own business, Fessenden Construction, which was natural gas pipeline construction. He ran his business for 24 years with his two sons, daughter, and brother, retiring in 2008.
He served as a Roulette Township Supervisor; served on the Port Allegany School Board; and also served on the Lyman Cemetery Association in Roulette.
Gary was a member of the Riverside United Methodist Church in Roulette, a member of Eulalia Lodge #342, Coudersport, and a member of the Coudersport Consistory. He was a life member of the NRA and was an avid hunter.
Surviving are three sons, Jeff (Ajeng) Contz of Johnstown, Scott (Tiff) Fessenden of Gold, and A.J. (Kris) Fessenden of Roulette; a daughter, Susan C. Fessenden-Helo of DuBois; five grandchildren, Andrew (Brittany) Fessenden, Brittany Freer, Cheyenne Helo, Erika Helo, and Daulton Helo; five great-grandchildren, Kole Freer, Kiersten Freer, Chandylr Fessenden, Charlotte Fessenden, and Piper Renner; his companion, Julie Adair of Edinboro; a sister, Carlene (Tom) Kio of Roulette; a brother, Mike (Robin) Fessenden of Roulette; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration will be held on a date and place to be announced. Burial will be in Lyman Cemetery, Roulette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roulette Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 172, Roulette, PA 16746 or to the Roulette Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 172, Roulette, PA 16746.
