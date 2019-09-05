|
Gary L. Herbstritt Jr., 47, of 24 North St., Bradford, passed away Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) surrounded by his loving family, at his residence.
Born March 1, 1972, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Gary L. Herbstritt Sr. and Diane Lupold Johnson. He was a graduate of Bradford High School.
On Sept. 26, 2012, in Bradford, he married Linda K. Bell-Herbstritt, who survives.
Gary had been employed as a general construction laborer for area contractors and builders.
He was a member of the Marchee Club and the American Legion Post 108. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is one son, Jake Herbstritt, one stepdaughter, Courtney Reid, three stepsons, Justin Luke, Sheldon Bell, and Richard Bell, "one grandchild on the way", Zadie Lynn Reid; seven sisters, Emma Ackley, Robin Herbstritt, Judy Reynolds, Mary Herbstritt, Rhonda Woods, Lisa Murray, and Phyllis Park; five brothers, Robert, Richard, Zachary, Matthew Herbstritt, and Charles Johnson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Louis and Emma Herbstritt, and his stepfather Charles Johnson.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Friendship Table.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to Linda K. Bell-Herbstritt, 24 North St., Bradford PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019