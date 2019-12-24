|
SMETHPORT - Gary Emil Larson, 70, of Smethport, passed away Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) in The Pavilion at BRMC, Bradford.
He was born Dec. 17, 1949 in Kane, a son of Emil Gustav and Anna Mae Wilson Larson.
Mr. Larson attended Smethport Area Schools and Youngsville Schools.
Gary was a roustabout for all his life in the local oil fields. He also was a lift operator at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, NY, for several years.
He was a member of the Smethport Senior Center, where he liked to volunteer, and was a member of the Regular Baptist Church of Smethport.
He is survived by one son, Phillip Alan (Tonya Wilson) Goodwill of Salamanca, N.Y.; one daughter, Little Angel Goodwill of Otto, N.Y.; two brothers, Timothy Larson of Marvindale and James Larson of Warren; one sister, Sandra Palmer of Zelionople; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 10 -11 a.m. on Friday at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral and committal services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jack Gregg, pastor of the Regular Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette, Twp.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the (www.heart.org). Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019