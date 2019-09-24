|
PORT ALLEGANY - Gene A. Johnson, 61, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Born May 26, 1958, in Port Allegany, he was the son of John C. "Jack" and Deanna D. Barber Johnson.
Gene was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1976.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany, and Sons of the American Legion, Port Allegany.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Deanna Miller of Duke Center, are two sisters, Brenda L. (Douglas) Glenn and Wendy A. (Jeffrey) Tripp, both of Eldred; four nephews and three nieces.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Veteran's Memorial Home, Port Allegany.
A celebration of life get together will be held at the VFW, Post 6391, Port Allegany, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019).
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019