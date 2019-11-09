|
Gene Seagren, 63, a Bradford native, died peacefully Oct. 1, 2019, at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born January 31, 1956, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Anard and Mary Elizabeth Luckman Seagren.
He graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1974.
Gene began his lifelong keen interest in coins when he was 11. As a young adult he worked at Case Cutlery but was eager to open his own business as a coin dealer, the Bradford Coin Shop, while in his twenties.
Gene was a man of integrity, kind, compassionate and diligent. He was always willing to share his extensive knowledge. He continued selling coins and other collectibles until his passing.
He was a member of Bradford Union Lodge #749 Free and Accepted Mason.
Gene always loved hiking and recently discovered the Pitt Trail.
He is survived by three sisters, Ronnie of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jan of Chicago, Ill., and Sue of Salem, N.J.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Gene's life on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the First Wesleyan Church, 692 South Kendall Ave., in Bradford, with Pastor Terri Niver officiating. There will be a private burial at Willow Dale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Tuna Valley Trail Association, P.O. Box 1003, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Nov. 9, 2019