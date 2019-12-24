Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Genevieve Stuckey Obituary
ROULETTE - Genevieve M., Stuckey, 81, of Burleson Avenue, passed away Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) in UPMC Hamot, Erie, after a short and severe illness. We are honored to celebrate the dash between the day she entered this world and the day she left it. We encourage you to do the same.
She was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Genesee, a daughter of Avery and Zelma Kuhn Eaton. On Aug. 4, 1955, in Genesee, she married Max R. Stuckey Sr., who survives.
Genevieve was a lifelong resident of the area. She worked for Charles Cole Hospital, Coudersport, and later Pierce Glass Co., Port Allegany before her retirement.
She enjoyed reading, quilting, especially making quilts for her family, and designing and sewing clothes. She loved flowers, and took pride in her circle garden as well as camping and traveling with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Max, are a son, Max R. Stuckey Jr. of Roulette; four daughters, Linda M. Billyard of DuBois, Debra R. (Timothy) Russell of Galeton, Diane J. (Walter) Hanson of Antrim, Pamela J. Barber of Roulette; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; a brother, Leo Eaton of Wellsville, N.Y.; two sisters, Marjorie Guido of Butler, Betty (Robert) Carroll of Millport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Howard Stuckey, three brothers, Clifford, Elwyn, and Richard Eaton; and two sisters, Pearl Baldwin and Gertrude Dunham.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Allen Long, pastor of the Sartwell Creek Union Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin.
Memorials can be made to the Roulette Ambulance.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019
