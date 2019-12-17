|
PORT ALLEGANY - George F. Baxter, 87, of East Ransom Street, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital.
Born Oct. 13, 1932, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Franklyn L. and Laura E. Shields Baxter. On April 9, 1955, in Roulette, he married Donna M. Young, who died May 29, 1993. On June 17, 1995, in Port Allegany, he married Dawn E. Rifle Johnson, who survives.
George was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Roulette High School, class of 1950.
Mr. Baxter was a veteran, having served with the US Army, during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 192, Coudersport.
George was a previous member of the First Baptist Church, Roulette, where he taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir, and drove the church bus; and most recently was a member of St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, Port Allegany, where he was former senior warden, and member of the choir. He was a member and past master of Liberty Lodge 505, F. & A.M., Port Allegany; past High Priest of Arnold Chapter Royal Arch, & past District Deputy of District 11, Past Commander of Potter Commandry, past thrice Illustrious Master of Coudersport Council, past governor of York College-Association Regent, past Prior Knight York Cross of Honor, member of both Red Cross of Constantine and Royal Order of Scotland; past preceptor of Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priest, past Sovereign of Allied Masonic Degrees, and past Commander-in-Chief of Coudersport Consistory, 1996-98.
He also enjoyed his music and was a member of the Twin Tier Community Band, Community Band of Coudersport, and Potter-McKean Players, where he was best known as "Wild Thing."
Surviving in addition to his wife Dawn, are a son, Donald G. (Donna) Baxter of Titusville, Fla.; three daughters, Paula A. (Marty) Moses of Port Allegany, Patricia J. (Carman) Welliver of Danville, and Pamela S. (Phillip) Tavenier of Sanborn, N.Y.; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Kaye Baxter of Tioga, and Jan Baxter of Roulette; three stepsons, Dan L. (Karen) Johnson and Scott A. Johnson, both of Port Allegany, and Ronald D. (Mark) Johnson of Parker, Colo.; two stepdaughters, Cheryl K. (Wes) Ralyea of Belmont, N.Y., Kathleen A. Link of Port Allegany; 10 stepgrandchildren, 5 stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna, two brothers, Robert M. and Delbert W. Baxter.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) with the Rev. Joann Piatko, pastor of St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in Hill Cemetery, Roulette.
A masonic service will be conducted by Liberty Lodge 505, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A military service will be conducted by the Potter County Honor Guard immediately following the funeral service, in the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the Port Area Ambulance Service, Star Hose Co., Roulette Fire Department, or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019