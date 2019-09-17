|
|
George W. Colley, Sr., 73, formerly of Brookline Court, passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at The Pavilion @ BRMC.
Born May 10, 1946 in Bradford, he was a son of the late Patrick C. and Elizabeth G. (Barber) Colley. He attended Bradford High School.
On Aug. 23, 1980 in the Asbury United Methodist Church, he married Beverly Lou (Nichols) Colley, who preceded him in death on Jan.9, 2015.
George enlisted in the United States Army on March 27, 1970 and was honorably discharged on Jan.15, 1972. He served in the reserves until 1976.
George worked in environmental services at Bradford Regional Medical Center for 26 years.
He was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church and the North American Hunting Club. Surviving is one daughter, Shelley L, Colley, of Buffalo,N.Y.; one son, George W. Colley Jr., of Jamestown, N.Y.; one step daughter, Jodi Lee, of Port Allegany; one step son, Jason Colley of Bradford; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Johnston, of Portville, N.Y. and Candice Hoy, of Bradford; two brothers, Michael Colley, of Bradford, and Anthony Colley of N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; one daughter, Lisa Elliott; one great granddaughter, Chantel Elizabeth Colley; one brother; and two sisters.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 20, 2019,) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc. 33 South Ave. At 11 a.m., funeral services will be held with Rev. Matt Blake, Pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating, followed by Full Military Honors by members of the Honor Guard from the American Legion Post 108, to be accorded at the funeral home. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019