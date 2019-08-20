|
George A. Gigliotti, 94, of 5 Miller Ave., Bradford, passed away, Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born March 14, 1925, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joseph G. and Elizabeth Palsatta Gigliotti Sr. He attended Bradford High School, during his senior year he enlisted in the United States Army Air Force.
On July 6, 1943, he enlisted into the United States Army Air Force, served with the 96th Combat Bombardment Wing, in World War II. He was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 6 Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 19, 1945.
George was married for nearly 60 years to Mary Lou Irons Gigliotti, who died July 19, 2017.
He was a self-employed contractor, owning and operating George A. Gigliotti Buliders for over 60 years. He was also a partner in Tarport Enterprises, and at the time of his death was president and general manager of Bisett Building Center.
George was a member of St. Francis Church, and the East Bradford Business Association.
Surviving are three children, Thomas (Jacqueline) Gigliotti of Portville, N.Y., Polly (Ray) Phillips of Kane, and William R. Rote of Bradford; "an adopted daughter," Betty Spindler; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Lou, one son, John Gigliotti, one daughter, Terrie Piller, one granddaughter Mary Celeste Phillips, one sister Ida Rose Gigliotti, and three brothers, Joseph Gigliotti Jr., Patrick Gigliotti and Eugene Gigliotti.
Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where a prayer service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Church with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate, as celebrant. Committal services and military honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108, will follow in St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Learning Center, 90 Jackson Ave., Bradford, PA 16701, or the .
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 20, 2019