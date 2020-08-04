1/1
George Korb
1933 - 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. - George A. Korb of Skidaway Island passed away on Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at the age of 87.
He was born June 1, 1933 in Venango County, Pa. Later, his family moved to McKean County, Pa., where he attended public grade and high school.
After being discharged from the United States Army, he married Pamela J. Bullers, his high school sweetheart and life-long partner on Oct. 31, 1953.
After earning a BBA degree from the St. Bonaventure University, he was employed by the United States Air Force where he was promoted to accounting officer for the 460 1st. Support Wing located in Paramus, N.J.
He joined Dresser Industries Inc. in 1966 as group accountant and was later promoted to division controller, group V.P., group president, and corporate senior V.P. of operations.
Retiring in 1989, he and Pamela moved to the Landings and are members of the Landings Golf Club and the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Pamela J. Korb; a daughter Kathy Porter (Bill) of Skidaway Island; one granddaughter, Katie Hougham (Jacob) of Fortt Wayne, Ind.: great-grandsons, George and Aaron Hougham; a brother, Russell Korb of Cyclone, Pa.; a sister, Dorothy Bennett (Ed) of Olean, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George F. and Margaret Wilson Korb and a sister, Rachel Tilts.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2020 at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, Giddens Chapel.
Remembrances may be made to Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA 912-352-7200.


Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, Giddens Chapel
