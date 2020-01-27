|
George Harold McCune, 83, of 4154 Route 59, Lewis Run, passed away on Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) with his wife by his side.
Born on Dec. 13, 1936, in Warren, he was a son of the late George McCune and Frances Holmes Burton. He attended the Bradford area schools.
George married Beverly M. Bigley on Oct. 24, 1959, in Bradford, and they were married for 61 years.
He worked for Diamond Metal in California for over 20 years and Case Cutlery as a tool and die maker until he retired in 1991.
George loved being a part of the bowling league on Thursdays and singing with the Olean Barbershop chorus for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; sisters, Sue (James) Crowley of Bradford, Juanita Huntoon of Bradford, brother, Jack Burton of Punxsutawney; and several nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by parents; an infant son, Shawn; and brother, Thomas McCune.
Keeping with George's wishes there will be no public services at this time. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020