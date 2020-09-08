1/1
George Smith Sr.
{ "" }
SMETHPORT- George R. Smith, Sr., 86, formerly of Ashville, NY, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Born Jan. 23, 1934, in Kingston, NY, he was a son of Frederick B. and Agnes Shook Smith. On May 8,1959, in Ross Mills, NY, he married June E. Hallett, who died June 10, 2015. They were married 56 years.
He was a longtime resident of Ashville, NY, and was employed with Dahlstrom, Jamestown, NY, before his retirement.
George was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served with the US Marine Corp.
Besides being a hard worker, George was a man of many interests. He loved to hunt and fish and liked working with his hands. This included leather work, making windows and making furniture. He loved flowers and planted many vegetable gardens throughout his life. He also built his own tool shop and greenhouse. He was never happier than when he was mowing the yard with his John Deere mower.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Rebecca) Smith of Greenbrier, TN, Stephen W. Smith of Port Allegany; a daughter, Deborah (John) Mallery of Port Allegany; nine grandsons, three granddaughters; four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, George R. Smith, Jr., three brothers, Bud, James, and John Smith; and a sister, Martha Conaway.
There will be a private graveside service held at the Lavent Cemetery, Falconer, NY, at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
