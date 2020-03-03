Home

Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797

Georgeanne Freeburg

Georgeanne Freeburg Obituary
JOHNSONBURG - Georgeanne Schreiner Freeburg, 87, of Kane Street, Wilcox, died late Saturday night (Feb. 29, 2020) at UPMC Kane Community Hospital.
She is survived by three children, Karla (Thomas) Hiravi of Davidsville, Glenn (partner Alan Hillyard) Freeburg of Johnsonburg and Daniel (Pamela Caggiano) Freeburg of Wilcox; and a daughter-in law, Christine Kushner of Ridgway; eight grandchildren, Jared Freeburg, Alayna (fiancé Mark Thomas) Freeburg, Haley Freeburg, Hannah Freeburg, Thomas (Jordan) Hiravi, Rebekah (Matthew) Stombaugh and Benjamin and Jefferson Freeburg; and two great-great-grandchildren, Clyde Thomas and Nora Stombaugh.
Friends will be received at the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service for Georgeanne S. Freeburg will be conducted at the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Roger Peterson, Pastor, presiding. Interment will be in Wardvale Methodist Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Wilcox Public Library, PO Box 58, Wilcox, PA 15870; or the Johnsonburg Public Library, 520 Market St, Ste.1, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
