Gerald G. "Jerry" Boser, 85, of 108 Hemlock St., Bradford, went to be with the Lord on Friday (May 15, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
Born Feb. 8, 1935, in Allegany, N.Y., he was the son of the late Carl and Mary Gleason Boser. He was a graduate of Olean High School.
On Oct. 27, 1956, in St. John's Church in Vandelia, N.Y., he married Nancy L. Dickerson Boser, who passed away Feb. 10, 2011.
Jerry started his working career with his father at the Boser Farm in Allegany. Later he and his brothers opened South Bradford Fruit Market. He later in life did lawn maintenance for area families.
Jerry was a member of First Wesleyan Church. He loved fishing but his greatest joy came when he was at his camp at Chautauqua Lake.
Surviving are three daughters, Cherie (Roy) Price of Roxboro, N.C., Christine Goetz and Michelle (Kevin) Zimmerman, all of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Jason, Amber, Justin, Nicole, and Bryan; seven great-grandchildren, Jaylyn, Joshua, Jenna, Jonathon, Jaylynn, Heaven, and Addyson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Leona Boser; a daughter Merry Melody Boser; one grandson, Michael John Schoolmaster; three brothers, Thomas Boser, Ronald Boser, and Brian Boser; and an infant sister.
Private services will be held for the family with the Rev. Terri Niver, pastor of the First Wesleyan Church, officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the SPCA PO Box 113, Bradford PA 16701, a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Born Feb. 8, 1935, in Allegany, N.Y., he was the son of the late Carl and Mary Gleason Boser. He was a graduate of Olean High School.
On Oct. 27, 1956, in St. John's Church in Vandelia, N.Y., he married Nancy L. Dickerson Boser, who passed away Feb. 10, 2011.
Jerry started his working career with his father at the Boser Farm in Allegany. Later he and his brothers opened South Bradford Fruit Market. He later in life did lawn maintenance for area families.
Jerry was a member of First Wesleyan Church. He loved fishing but his greatest joy came when he was at his camp at Chautauqua Lake.
Surviving are three daughters, Cherie (Roy) Price of Roxboro, N.C., Christine Goetz and Michelle (Kevin) Zimmerman, all of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Jason, Amber, Justin, Nicole, and Bryan; seven great-grandchildren, Jaylyn, Joshua, Jenna, Jonathon, Jaylynn, Heaven, and Addyson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Leona Boser; a daughter Merry Melody Boser; one grandson, Michael John Schoolmaster; three brothers, Thomas Boser, Ronald Boser, and Brian Boser; and an infant sister.
Private services will be held for the family with the Rev. Terri Niver, pastor of the First Wesleyan Church, officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the SPCA PO Box 113, Bradford PA 16701, a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 16 to May 23, 2020.