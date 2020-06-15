Gerald Drabert

Or Copy this URL to Share

ROULETTE – Gerald O. Drabert, 76, of Roulette, died Saturday (June 13, 2020) in St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Port Allegany, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.



