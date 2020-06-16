Gerald Drabert

ROULETTE - Gerald O. Drabert, 77, of Roulette, died Saturday (June 13, 2020) at Saint Vincent Hospital, Erie.
He was born Feb. 14, 1943 in Roulette, a son of William Howard and Olive E. Bryington Drabert. On Nov. 17, 1962, in Keating Summit, he married Daris T. Mottern, who survives.
Mr. Drabert was a 1960 graduate of Port Allegany High School, where he was voted "Most Handsome" of his class.
Mr. Drabert was a district sales manager for Ball Incon of Port Allegany, retiring in 2002 after 36 years of service.
He was a member of Blue Lodge #505 F&AM of Port Allegany and the Coudersport Consistory, a life member of the Roulette Fire Department, a life member of the NRA and a member of the Emporium Country Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. Jerry loved farming and riding his mowers, tractors, and buggy. He enjoyed passing on his wisdom to his sons and grandkids, even if they didn't want to hear it.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Scott (Steve) Drabert of Bradfordwoods and Glenn (Ginette) Drabert of Roulette; two grandchildren, Garrett and Gabrielle; two brothers, William Drabert of Roulette and Rodney Drabert of Osceola; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister at birth, Connie.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21st, immediately followed by a service at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Roulette Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
He was born Feb. 14, 1943 in Roulette, a son of William Howard and Olive E. Bryington Drabert. On Nov. 17, 1962, in Keating Summit, he married Daris T. Mottern, who survives.
Mr. Drabert was a 1960 graduate of Port Allegany High School, where he was voted "Most Handsome" of his class.
Mr. Drabert was a district sales manager for Ball Incon of Port Allegany, retiring in 2002 after 36 years of service.
He was a member of Blue Lodge #505 F&AM of Port Allegany and the Coudersport Consistory, a life member of the Roulette Fire Department, a life member of the NRA and a member of the Emporium Country Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. Jerry loved farming and riding his mowers, tractors, and buggy. He enjoyed passing on his wisdom to his sons and grandkids, even if they didn't want to hear it.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Scott (Steve) Drabert of Bradfordwoods and Glenn (Ginette) Drabert of Roulette; two grandchildren, Garrett and Gabrielle; two brothers, William Drabert of Roulette and Rodney Drabert of Osceola; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister at birth, Connie.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21st, immediately followed by a service at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Roulette Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.