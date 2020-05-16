Gerald Erwin
Gerald W. "Jerry" Erwin, 63, of West Washington Street, Bradford, passed away Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 8, 1957, in Bradford, he was a son of William E. Erwin, of Bradford, and the late Phyllis Jean Covert Erwin.
Jerry was a 1975 graduate of Bradford High School.
Jerry worked as an independent logger and was employed at Keane Drilling Company for 30 years. He recently worked for Corydon Township as a Roadworker and CDL driver.
Surviving in addition to his father Bill, are one daughter, Crystal M. (Aaron) Lundy of Gainesville, N.Y.; one son, Daniel E. (Sarah Ridenour) Erwin of Bradford; three grandchildren, Mya Lundy, Maxwell Lundy and Jocelyn Erwin; one brother, James (Suzanne) Erwin of Bradford; and his former wife, Faith Shaffer of Bradford.
At Jerry's request there will be no public services observed. Private services will be held for the family with the Rev. Max Simms, Pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from May 16 to May 23, 2020.
