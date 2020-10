Or Copy this URL to Share

ULYSSES - Gerald D. Kalacinski, 72, of Westfield, died Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.



