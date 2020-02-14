|
|
PORT ALLEGANY - Gerald A. Kite, 80, formerly of Austin, died Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at the Harmon House, Mount Pleasant.
He was born Feb. 2, 1940, in West Newton, the son of the late Dallas W and Edith R. Kite
He is preceded in death by his wife Carol L. Kite and sister Donna Connelly.
Mr. Kite was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, Class of 1958. He retired after 22 years of service at Exxon Corporation, where he was manager of the turnpike plazas. He was former owner and operator of the Forest House Inn located in Keating Summit, for 17 years alongside his wife. He served on the board of directors at Tri-County Rural Electric and other subsidiaries. He was on the Keating Township board of supervisors for 12 years, Tax Collector for Keating Township, Potter County, and also did abstract work for Falcon Research & Settlement.
Gerald was an avid sportsman who loved hunting with his sons and grandsons, especially waterfowl. He was also a life member of the ATA (American Trap shooters Association) & Hempfield Hunt Club, Ruffsdale Gun Club, along with being a SAL (Sons of The American Legion) at the Port Allegany Post. He was an avid golfer being a member of the Emporium Country Club. He was also a Mason.
He is survived by three sons, Mark A. (Barbara) Kite and Jeffrey Kite of Yukon, Pa., and Brian (Stacey) Kite of Tarrs; eight grandchildren, Dr. Bobbie Jo (Blake) Kite-Herbold, Mark (Katie) Kite Jr, Jennifer (Josh) Kite, Danielle Moose, Brandon (Alison) Kite, Megan (Ben) Kite, Chelsea Couchenour, Christopher Couchenour; and five great-grandchildren, Katrina, Luke, Skyler, Bryson and Lawson.
There will be a memorial service at the Port Allegany American Legion at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22, with the Rev. Matt Ryan of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Emporium, officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yukon Volunteer Fire Dept., Yukon, PA or East Huntingdon Volunteer Fire Dept., Tarrs PA
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020