ROULETTE - Gerald L. "Jerry" Mahon, 66, of Roulette, died Wednesday (May 8, 2019) in the UPMC-Hamot, Erie.
He was born Aug. 30, 1952, in Coudersport, a son of Leonard C. and Edna Austin Mahon.
Mr. Mahon attended Austin schools and worked for Ball Incon of Port Allegany and C&S Lumber of Roulette.
Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and was a social member at the Port Allegany Veterans Club.
He is survived by his mother, Edna Mahon of Roulette; two sons, Aaron Mahon of Roulette and Dustin Mahon of Marienville; two daughter, Cherrie Mahon of Rochester, N.Y., and Carrie Mahon of Batavia, N.Y.; one stepdaughter, Brandi Kio of Roulette; 8 grandchildren and 3 stepgrandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Rita) Mahon of Roulette, Terry (Sue) Lepold of Nottingham and Leo Lepold of Belton, Texas; three sisters, Cheryl (Bill) Shall of Neptune Beach, Fla., Kristine (Eric) Landes of Roulette, and Alice (Dana) Burgett of Austin.
He was preceded in death by his father, three brothers, Rocky and Leonard "Tuffy" Mahon and Richard Lepold and one sister Rosanne Sherwood.
Following Jerry's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials may be made to the Roulette Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 10 to May 17, 2019