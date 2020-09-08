1/
Gerald Sears
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT – Gerald "Jerry" H. Sears, 72, of Smethport, passed away Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) in the Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Smethport.
He was born Feb. 11, 1948 in Bradford, a son of Howard and Laura Johnson Sears. In 1991, in Dillon, SC, he married Diann L. Dahlke, who survives.
Mr. Sears was a graduate of Bradford High School and was employed at several electronics manufacturing facilities in North Carolina before retiring and returning to the area.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters: Jodi McCool of Bradford, Michele Barger of Buffalo, NY and Dawne Marie Sears of Liverpool, NY; one son, Bill Sears of Liverpool, NY, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Judy Bennett of Bradford and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
In keeping with Jerry's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Smethport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved