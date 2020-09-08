SMETHPORT – Gerald "Jerry" H. Sears, 72, of Smethport, passed away Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) in the Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Smethport.
He was born Feb. 11, 1948 in Bradford, a son of Howard and Laura Johnson Sears. In 1991, in Dillon, SC, he married Diann L. Dahlke, who survives.
Mr. Sears was a graduate of Bradford High School and was employed at several electronics manufacturing facilities in North Carolina before retiring and returning to the area.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters: Jodi McCool of Bradford, Michele Barger of Buffalo, NY and Dawne Marie Sears of Liverpool, NY; one son, Bill Sears of Liverpool, NY, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Judy Bennett of Bradford and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
In keeping with Jerry's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.