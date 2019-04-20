Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOHNSONBURG - Geraldine L. Redmond Bauer, 71, of Mill Street, Johnsonburg, died suddenly, at home on Tuesday (April 16, 2019).

A daughter of the late Marcellus and Edith Balushek Redmond, she was born on Aug. 9, 1947, in Ridgway.

Jerry graduated from Johnsonburg area schools in 1965 and the Clearfield School of Nursing in 1968. She worked all her working years as a nurse with many local organizations, including: Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital, Sylvania, Penn Tech Paper Mill, Elcam, and the most recent, Community Nurses-Hospice.

She had attended Johnsonburg United Methodist Church for many years, but has recently gone back to her roots at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Her fondest memories included: hunting with her father, cooking with her mother, listening to the "Oldies" and especially the time she spent with her family. She lived all her life in Johnsonburg.

Jerry was an amazing woman, who put the needs of others above her own. She was dedicated to her work as a hospice nurse and the care of her patients. Jerry also was dedicated to her family which she adored and loved. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Jerry is survived by three children, Amy Elker of Kane, Molly (Mike) Singer of Clover, S.C. and Lori (Ray) Milliard of Johnsonburg; five grandchildren, Emily and Maxx Jordan and Mason, Rayce and Kallie Milliard; one great-grandchild, Jake; and two sisters, Victoria Colley in Washington and Cecelia Grebbien of Port Allegany.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Kronenwetter.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg, and again April 26 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with the Rev. David J. Wilson as celebrant.

Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery next to her parents.

The family suggests memorials to Shriners Hospital, Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Hospice or the Johnsonburg or Wilcox Fire Department.

