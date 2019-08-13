|
|
WESTFIELD, Mass. - Gertrude Onalee Henchey of Westfield, beloved spouse of the late John A. Henchey, passed away peacefully Friday (Aug. 9, 2019).
She was born on Nov. 13, 1928, in Wellsville, N.Y., daughter of the late Frank and Lucy Lorrow Sherwood. She graduated from Bradford (Pa.) High School class of 1948. She attended the Lewis School of Hotel Management in Washington, D.C., where she met and married the love of her life and devoted husband in 1950.
Returning to Westfield, "Trudie" became a dedicated homemaker and mother. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and volunteer in the school library. Trudie and John enjoyed their retirement in Sarasota, Fla., for nearly 20 years. Johnnie passed away in 2013.
Trudie is survived by her sons, William F. Henchey and Robert J. Henchey; she also leaves her daughter, Lisa M. (John) Cenis; as well as her grandchildren, John E. Henchey, Elizabeth J. Henchey, Catherine A. (Christopher) Cuff and Nathan T. ( Emily) Cenis.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Lyle (June) Sherwood, Frank (Helen) Sherwood and Richard Sherwood; her sisters, Edith (Earl) Gardner, Thelma (Ben) Walter, Ruth (Arthur) Cady, Marie (Elno) James and Bettie Lou Sherwood.
There are no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to the Firtion Adams Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Church with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery following the Mass.
Donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104; or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019