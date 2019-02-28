GREENVILLE - Glenda L. Whelan, 72, of Sharon, formerly of Bradford, passed away unexpectedly at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.
No formal services are scheduled at the request of the deceased.
Published in The Bradford Era on Feb. 28, 2019